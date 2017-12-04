Bryan Singer Has Been Fired From The Freddie Mercury Biopic

Getty Image

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Twentieth Century Fox has fired Bryan Singer from Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddie Mercury biopic he was directing. This comes days after the announcement that production on the film had been halted due to Singer’s “unexpected availability” after a series of late arrivals and no-shows to set culminated in his not returning to London after Thanksgiving break. In his multiple absences, cinematographer Thomas Newton Sigel had to handle directing duties.

There have been rumors of Singer clashing with star Rami Malek since production began, most notably due to Singer’s absence and his “unreliability and unprofessionalism.” Tom Hollander (About Time, In the Loop) plays Queen’s manager in Bohemian Rhapsody and according to THR, he briefly quit the project because of how difficult it was working with Singer, though he ultimately returned.

After his on-set disappearing act, Singer’s representation released a statement saying, “This is a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family. Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays.” The timing of this “health matter” with the onslaught of sexual assault cases in Hollywood has not been lost on people, given Singer’s history. In 2014, Singer was accused of rape and sexual exploitation by a man who was 17 at the time of the alleged attacks. This and other accusations were later withdrawn or dismissed due to lack of evidence, but rumors still swirl of Singer’s “open secret.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)