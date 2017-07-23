Marvel

We had it all mapped out: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) would pop up in Avengers: Infinity War before her solo film launched in March of 2019 and become a new force within the MCU for a next phase that might not be as Thor-y or Cap-y or Tony Stark-y. That was the theory, at least, but in Hall H at San Diego Comic Con today, Marvel threw a possible monkey wrench into that plan: Captain Marvel is going to take place in the early ’90s well before Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) let the world know that he was Iron Man.

We also know that Samuel L. Jackson is going to definitely be around as Nick Fury and that we’ll see him with two good eyes… for a little bit, at least. What may be the biggest reveal, however, is that the shape shifting alien Skrulls are going to embody Danvers’ big challenge and that she’s going to be punching many of them in the face, if concept art is to be believed.