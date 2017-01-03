Getty Image

Days before her untimely death last Tuesday, Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack aboard her United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles. Early reports suggested several passengers who happened to be off-duty emergency medical personnel tried to revive Fisher following the incident. Another passenger, who later tweeted about the matter, even claimed the pair of helpers worked on Fisher for at least 10 minutes before the plane reached the gate.

Following the news of Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds‘ deaths, this act of heroism got buried by tributes from family members, friends and fans. Yet according to a report by TMZ, Fisher’s family hasn’t forgotten about the two volunteers who tried to save her. In fact, they’re allegedly trying to find out who these persons were so they can personally thank them:

Carrie Fisher’s family is on the hunt for the off-duty emergency workers who came to her aid on a United jet when her heart stopped. Family sources tell us … they believe 2 people on Carrie’s flight deserve a big thank you for their valiant effort. Flight attendants jumped on the P.A. asking for medical professionals to come forward … and they did.

The family is reportedly trying to contact United Airlines about the matter, though neither their representatives nor airline officials have publicly commented on the matter.

