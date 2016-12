Lucasfilm

Carrie Fisher, iconic actor and author of Postcards From The Edge and Wishful Drinking, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last Friday. Her death has inspired charity donations and an outpouring of tributes from around the world, including from Star Wars costars Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley. We’re going to miss her humor, that’s for sure.

We never deserved Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/4ye6kqr245 — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 28, 2016

And some have offered theories as to why we’ve lost so many cool people this year.