What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

Charlize Theron Will Go From ‘Furious’ Thrills To Espionage Chills In ‘Need To Know’

Trending Writer
02.21.17

Universal

Oscar-minted actress/Furiosa emeritus Charlize Theron has quite a bit on her plate these days. In addition to manipulating Vin Diesel for our amusement this April, projects like this summer’s The Coldest City, the Jason Reitman dramedy Tully and Nash Edgerton’s American Express are eating up the star’s time. The latest bit of work to be added to Theron’s life? A spy thriller she’ll be producing and starting in for Universal.

Deadline reports that Theron and the studio are making an adaptation of Karen Cleveland’s still-to-be released novel Need to Know. Theron plays a married mom working as a CIA analyst in the film. As she attempts to uncover information about a Russian sleeper cell an unexpected danger is unleashed upon her and her family. According to Deadline, the cinema version has been considered a rather hot commodity in Hollywood.

Cleveland knows the spy game; she has worked the past few years as an analyst for the CIA. The book made a big splash late last week, with several studios making offers. It hasn’t officially been set for publishing, but I’ve heard that Ballantine is the likely publishing house.

This summer’s The Coldest City also has Theron in a spy-set situation, but we imagine the tone might be a bit different. John Wick co-director David Leitch is helming that project, while the finer details of Need To Know are still being sorted out.

(Via Deadline)

TAGSCHARLIZE THERONNeed To Know
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP