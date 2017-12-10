Weekend Box Office: The Calm Before The Storm(Troopers)

LucasFilm

There was only one new wide release this weekend (a bomb), while James Franco’s Disaster Artist expanded into 840 theaters. However, it was an otherwise very quiet weekend as the box-office gets into formation to prepare for the arrival of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and its projected $200 million opening weekend next week. It’s going to be a huge weekend that’s likely going to blow everything else (aside from Ferdinand) off the map.

In the meantime, Coco gets one more weekend at the top, amassing a solid $19 million for a total of $136 million, so far. I suspect that Ferdinand will make a huge dent in Coco’s box office next weekend, but the two should both continue to do well over the holidays, just as Moana and Sing managed to keep busy for all of December 2016. Coco has also added $172 million internationally, including $55 million in Mexico, where it’s the biggest movie of 2017.

Justice League also got to take advantage of one last weekend before The Last Jedi steals a lot of its theaters. It made nearly $10 million in its fourth weekend and finally crossed the $200 million mark (it sits at $211 million). It’s also closing in on $600 million worldwide. It’s going to eke out a profit, but not a big one, which is why D.C. is completely restructuring its efforts this week.