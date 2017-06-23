A Dazzling ‘X-Men’ Fan Favorite From The 1980s Is Coming To ‘Dark Phoenix’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.23.17

If Jem from Jem and the Holograms joined the X-Men, then you’d get Dazzler, a character who goes by that moniker because “that’s what I do. Dazzle people.” First introduced in Uncanny X-Men #130 in 1980, Dazzler, born Alison Blaire, is a mutant pop star who can sing, dance, roller skate, and convert sound vibrations into light. She can do it all! Although rumors that Dazzler would appear in X-Men: Apocalypse (which could have used more neon) never went anywhere, she will appear in the upcoming Dark Phoenix movie.

Fans might remember that X-Men: Apocalypse actually had a deleted scene where Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) and Scott Summers (Tye Sheridan) came across Dazzler’s album at a mall record store. Turner revealed the shot on her Instagram page. Turner also made a 1989 reference which led folks to think that this image of Dazzler was Taylor Swift (the scene was ultimately cut from the final film). (Via)

Turner and T-Swift are friends, and the “Blank Space” singer would be a perfect fit as Dazzler, but “there is no plan at the moment to have Swift play her,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Katy Perry must be breathing a sigh of relief. She’s already mad at X-Men for not casting her as Kitty Pryde.

