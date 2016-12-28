20TH CENTURY FOX

UPDATE: Maybe not. Ryan Reynolds, Logan director James Mangold, and Hugh Jackman all denied the report on Twitter.

Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission. https://t.co/5czBmMRfY1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 28, 2016

What they said …. https://t.co/GmOoWbddf2 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2016

"@TheWrap has not reported Deadpool & Logan would appear side-by-side." Cause Deadpool ain't in the film, pal. Keep backtracking.#fakenews — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 28, 2016

Original story below…

All that ball-fondling worked out, after all.

According to The Wrap, Ryan Reynolds “recently shot a scene as Deadpool” for Logan, Hugh Jackman’s final go-around as Wolverine (or so he claims). 20th Century Fox, which is distributing the film, declined to comment on the rumor, but “an individual with knowledge of the project tells The Wrap the Deadpool scene in Logan will most likely become a post-credit scene.” If true, Reynolds’ involvement is one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.

The Green Lantern actor (although don’t call him that) has been talking about re-teaming with his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star (although, again, don’t call him that) since before Deadpool was even released. “God, I hope so, that would be really nice,” Reynolds said. “It seems like he’s open to it.”