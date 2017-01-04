Disney

Before Rogue One officially became the third highest-grossing movie of 2016, all of three weeks ago, Diego Luna talked to our own Mike Ryan about being in a Star Wars movie, er, story. The word cloud of the interview would look something like “holy sh*t,” “crazy,” “lovely,” and “oh my God,” surrounded by a million exclamation points. Luna sounds genuinely thrilled to be part of the Star Wars family, and not just because of the paycheck, either — the movies meant a lot to him as a child, and they mean a lot to millions of people now.

The Y tu mamá también star, who was born in Mexico City, recently shared a heartwarming story on Twitter from a fan who took her Mexican father to see Rogue One. “I wanted my father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film speak the way he does,” she wrote, later adding, “I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it. And my dad was silent for a while and then he said, ‘And he was a main character.’ And I said, ‘He was.’ And my dad was so happy.” Luna’s response: “I got emotional reading this!”

Here’s the full message: