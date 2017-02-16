Marvel

It’s a good year to be a fan of Guardians Of The Galaxy. Volume 2 will be barreling into theaters on May 5th, with everyone’s favorite a-holes saving the universe once again before joining forces with the Avengers for Infinity War. And, it seems, that visitors to Disney’s California Adventure will also be able to get a hands on experience with Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! taking up residence in the ride formerly known as Tower of Terror on May 27th.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the free fall ride would be a power plant known as “The Collector’s Fortress” and will be an “epic new adventure combining the familiar, breathtaking free-fall sensation with all-new visual and audio effects, including music inspired by the popular Guardians of the Galaxy film soundtrack.” While many fans were annoyed that the classic ride (which opened with the park in 2004) will be getting a makeover, it’s set to undergo many changes in the future, with tons of new themes yet to be revealed.

Unfortunately, the ticket prices of at Disney’s parks have been on the rise lately, so you’ll want to plan your trip ahead of time. At least California Adventure has plenty of alcohol options throughout the park, because Star-Lord would definitely want you to be boozed up before saving the world with Rocket and crew. Perfect for a free fall ride, for sure.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)