Disneyland’s Tower Of Terror Is Getting A ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Makeover In January

09.01.16 2 years ago

Disney’s Tower of Terror ride just is perhaps the scariest of all Disney attractions, it being a straight drop and all. That being said, Disney’s Tower of Terror is still one of their most popular attractions at their amusement parks, currently wearing a Twilight Zone theme and narrative leading up to that face-melting drop. But that theme will soon be washed away in lieu of a new coat of paint by the way of Guardians of the Galaxy, at least at Disney’s California Adventure park.

According to EW, those big changes to the Tower of Terror at California Adventure can be expected come January, titled Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!. The ride, which had the concept art introduced to the world at Comic-Con in July, will have an entire makeover, just in time for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which opens on May 5th, 2017.

Those familiar with Disney rides know that Disney likes to take their themes to the next level by providing a narrative as well. That narrative will revolved around The Collector who has captured the Guardians of the Galaxy and is showing them off to you, the park-goer, only for Rocket to break free and need help breaking the rest of the Guardians free and, of course, all kinds of chaos ensues.

The Twilight Zone attraction closes down on January 2nd for the makeover, with Disney running special attractions for the ride this fall, including one running from Sept. 31st to Oct. 31st where the ride will be in complete darkness, which sounds absolutely horrifying. While the overhauled ride should be open in time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, thanks to a deal between Marvel and Universal Studios, they can’t actually use the name Marvel anywhere to promote the attraction.

