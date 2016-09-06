When we last met for a meal at Disneyland, we discussed the quest to elevate theme park food to new heights. Now let’s take a trip to Disney California Adventure, home of the famous Hollywood Tower of Terror, and the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, a combination that couldn’t possibly go wrong, right?

In all seriousness, the food here is worth a try, even if it means you have to sit out one trip to the Twilight Zone. DCA is quickly gaining a reputation as a food lover’s paradise — featuring craft cocktails, sustainable farm-to-table options, and award-winning chefs. There’s good reason for the rumors, now it’s your turn to substantiate them!

Tighten your bibs and loosen your belts; let’s take a look at the 15 best foods at Disney’s California Adventure Park right now.

Chicken Tamale Breakfast

Flo’s V8 Cafe

As Disney park adventurers go, we’re usually the type that like to hit the ground running, fully-fueled and ready to go. But for Flo’s V8 Cafe, we’ll make an exception. What better place to fuel up than this Carsland restaurant’s Chicken Tamales, which include scrambled eggs, salsa verde, AND pico de gallo? What’s better, Flo’s features architecture, attention to detail, and immersive views. You’ll genuinely feel as if you’ve rolled on into the set of the original Cars movie, a more than impressive feat, given that it’s animated.