Real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are starring in the upcoming A Quiet Place as a married couple with two children who must remain completely silent at all times or face some kind of terrifying no-good very bad thing, presumably with very scary wall-destroying claws. Krasinski also wrote and directed the film, details of which have been scant since back when it was first announced in spring 2017 up until this trailer release.

Playing the couple’s children are Suburbicon‘s Noah Jupe and Wonderstruck‘s Millicent Simmonds who, like her character, is deaf. To stay quiet in their remote home, the family remains barefoot at all times, even outdoors; tip-toes along marked spots on the floor; speaks only in sign language; and plays board games with soft, fuzzy pieces rolling dice on cloth. The tension this produces (there’s no sound aside from a discordant score for more than half of the trailer) is palpable.

Krasinski previously directed the adaptation of David Foster Wallace’s Brief Interviews With Hideous Men, as well as The Hollars and several episodes of The Office. He also co-wrote Promised Land with Matt Damon.

A Quiet Place is produced by Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes production company and will be released on April 6, 2018.