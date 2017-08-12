Vin Diesel Is Taking ‘Fast And Furious’ On The Road With An Arena Tour

Universal

If you thought that the world of Fast and Furious was going to be constrained by the limits of the silver screen, you would be oh-so-wrong. Despite rumors that the franchise may head into space, Dominic Toretto and crew are conquering an even more tangible medium: an international arena tour.

Yes, you read that right. According to Variety, Vin Diesel announced in a Facebook live video that his love for the franchise extends beyond the films and that he will be headlining the tour.

“As you know, my work with Fast and Furious never ends, which I’m grateful for because of you all. I am in New York, believe it or not, and we are filming something that is going to be pretty state of the art, something no one’s ever seen before, which is a live show.”

Diesel continued, saying “I think it’s first going to be showed at the O2 Arena in London, but it’s going to go all over the world and we’re really excited about it. It’ll be a way for you to see the action first-hand, first time it’s ever been done.”

The show is expected to be a recreation of stunts from the films as well as new stuff for attendees. So, gear heads and Diesel enthusiasts, start saving up your pennies now.

(Via Variety)