Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

John Cena, man of the iron jorts, has put his fighting spirit temporarily to rest for a new animated feature from the Ice Age vendors at Blue Sky Studios. We’ve already had a lovely teaser confirming that Cena’s capable of playing a misfit creature that’s a gentle soul trying to escape a litany of bull-based stereotypes, now comes the full trailer which has Kate McKinnon sharing some of the vocal cast spotlight as a supportive goat pal.

Based on the 1936 children’s book The Story of Ferdinand about a bull that would rather pass on the whole taking on the matador thing, the 2017 motion picture rendition has Ferdinand captured and taken away from his family. (Make a note of it, DoesTheBullGetTakenAwayFromItsFamily.com editors.) The sweethearted beast is pushed into a world of adventure and the occasional china shop challenge, but it’s not quite as bleak as I’m making it sound. It’s the fun kind of abduction movie.It’s the fun kind of abduction movie. There’s a Pitbull gag in the mix.

In addition to having Cena and McKinnon toplining the preview, Daveed Diggs, Gina Rodriguez, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant and Anthony Anderson all lend their voices as well to this inspiration aimed feature film. Ferdinand hits theaters on December 15. Yes, they’re using “you can’t judge a bull by its cover” in their advertising. Be upset you didn’t trademark it first.