Warner Bros

A man whose very name was synonymous with crime, violence, and basically all things undesirable throughout the city of Boston, The Departed‘s Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) spent his life carving out his legacy. Directed by Martin Scorsese, and based on the real-life Boston gangster Whitey Bulger, Costello’s unkept, uncouth appearance was the antithesis to the smooth-talking, sharp-dressed gangsters that usually appear on screen. Despite his irreverent nature, there was a certain method to Costello’s madness, one that helped him build his criminal empire, and made him a man known everywhere he went. For those of you looking for some pointers on how to build a legacy of your own, let these Frank Costello quotes help show you the way.

“I don’t want to be a product of my environment. I want my environment to be a product of me.”

Warner Bros

The first line spoken in The Departed explains Costello’s outlook on life: he’s a man who wants to leave his mark on the world, for better or worse. More than just the “rock star” of the Irish mafia, Costello’s presence was felt everywhere throughout the city that he called home. Of course, you don’t have to be a murdering sociopath to leave a lasting impression after you’re gone. Really, what you need is a lot of determination, along with a little bit of charisma, and you’ll be on your way to carving out a legacy of your very own. Also charity. Donating to good causes helps. Might get a library named after you.