Spike Jonze hasn’t been in movie theaters since 2013, with the thoughtful man-meets-computerized-girl romance Her. He’s mostly been busy with music videos and the like. But it looks as though he may be coming back to theaters soon, with Frank Ocean and Brad Pitt in tow.

According to IndieWire, Jonze has been seen filming Frank Ocean performing in London a few weekends ago and at L.A.’s FYF Fest this past weekend. Also in L.A. at FYF Fest, Brad Pitt turned up just offstage, apparently pretending to take a phone call. What, precisely, Pitt, Ocean, and Jonze are up to isn’t entirely clear. Pitt’s next projects, officially, are the sequel to World War Z and Ad Astra, both big budget Hollywood genre projects that Pitt could easily fit something small in between.

It might well have nothing to do with features. Jones has filled much of the last three years making music videos, working with Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Arcade Fire, and his music video work is notable for his tendency to break cinematic convention and deliver off-kilter ideas. See for example Christopher Walken dancing to Weapon of Choice or his breakthrough video for Wax’s California. So this could a new music video project. Regardless of what it turns out to be, though, with this grade of talent it’ll likely be memorable.

