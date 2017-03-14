Why Doesn't America Have Better Gun Control?

Happiness Is The Gun Show In The New ‘Free Fire’ Trailer

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.14.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Most of Free Fire takes place inside in the same crumbling warehouse. The solitary setting could prove restrictive, but director Ben Wheatley (who also co-wrote the script with Amy Jump) uses the empty confinement to his advantage, and stages one of the most ridiculously fun — and well dressed, with Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, and Sing Street‘s Jack Reynor in over-the-top ’70s garb — gun fights you’ll ever see.

Wheatley told the sold-out SXSW crowd in Austin, where Free Fire made its U.S. premiere on Monday night, that more than 7,000 bullets were used during production. The first time Murphy fires a gun, it’s so loud, with the shot echoing off the warehouse’s walls, that it’s startling; 10 minutes later, it’s weird not hearing a bullet smack into someone’s leg or the dusty ground.

“It was really ambitious idea to shoot it all in once space because even though you only have one space, the devil’s in the details with something like that and you lose the geography of that really quickly if you’re not careful,” Hammer said. “Everything was so meticulously planned out.” It shows in the film, and even in the new trailer, which focuses on a deal gone bad.

Free Fire — which opens in the U.K. on March 31 and the U.S. on April 21 — is tense, funny, and most of all, super entertaining.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TAGSBRIE LARSONfree fireMovie Trailers
How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

03.14.17 30 mins ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP