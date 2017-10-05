Tyrese Is Still Mad At The Rock And Blames Him For The ‘Fast 9’ Delay

10.05.17

The ninth installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise, the tentatively- (and creatively-) titled Fast & Furious 9, was originally scheduled to come out on April 19, 2019, but on Wednesday, Universal announced that the release date had been pushed back exactly one year. No reason was given, but if you were to ask Tyrese Gibson, it’s because The Rock is a selfish doo-doo head.

OK, maybe he didn’t use those exact words, but it’s the impression he’s been giving on social media. Last month, Tyrese directed a message to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who’s rumored to star in a Hobbs spinoff movie, in a since-deleted Instagram post. “If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” he wrote. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family… We don’t fly solo.”

Tyrese apparently still hasn’t heard from The Rock, because he took to Instagram again to share his feelings on the Fast 9 delay.

#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic

Not only did Tyrese intentionally (?) misspell The Rock’s first name, he also brought up his infamous “Baywatch is for the fans, not the critics” defense. There’s no way he’s hearing from him now, but still: lethal. Meanwhile, Vin Diesel is busy playing Street Sharks, unperturbed by any of this hilarious nonsense.

(Via Instagram)

