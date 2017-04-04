Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of my favorite pastimes is reading the super-specific rankings on Box Office Mojo. (I live a very fulfilling life.) For instance, did you know Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore is the 47th highest grossing movie of all-time to never hit the top-five? Or that Backdraft has the 959th smallest second weekend drop ever? It’s true. Jordan Peele’s horror sensation Get Out has all sort of fun Box Office Mojo facts — it’s already in the top-40 of top-grossing R-rated movies — but there’s one impressive feat you won’t find there.

Jordan Peele’s Get Out has now crossed the $150 million mark at the domestic box office… It’s the highest-grossing movie ever for a feature debut for a writer/director of an original screenplay. (Via)

Horror always does well on home video, so it stands to reason Get Out will make a lot more dough when it’s released on Digital HD on May 9, and on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on May 23, especially because that’s the only place you’ll be able to see the alternate ending (with commentary from Peele).

Spoiler alert for anyone who hasn’t seen Get Out, or doesn’t want to know what happens in the “much darker” other ending, but originally, Chris doesn’t get saved by Rod; he’s arrested for killing the Armitage family. Peele ultimately decided that “the ending needed to transform into something that gives us a hero, that gives us an escape, gives us a positive feeling when we leave this movie. There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the audience go crazy when Rod shows up.” If Get Out didn’t have the crowd-pleasing ending, who knows if it would be the 215th fastest movie to $100 million?

Really makes you think.

(Via Forbes)