Sony Responds To The ‘Ghostbusters’ Kerfuffle As Dan Aykroyd Doubles Down

Entertainment Editor
06.06.17 3 Comments

Columbia Pictures

Just when we think we’ve finally heard the last complaint about Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters, out pops Dan Aykroyd with a glass skull filled with vodka and a desire to reignite a kerfuffle. Over the weekend, Dan Aykroyd said Paul Feig “will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon” because “he didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him” and then he spent “$30 to $40 million” on other reshoots. So… no sequel then?

Sony has reacted swiftly, releasing a statement saying the reshoots cost just a tad bit less than Aykroyd claimed. Ninety percent less, to be specific. Somebody may have also had a word with Aykroyd, because he posted a compliment to Feig on Facebook, then followed that up by airing another grievance: “Paul Feig made a good movie and had a superb cast and plenty of money to do it. We just wish he had been more inclusive to the originators. It cost everyone as it is unlikely Kristen, Leslie, Melissa and Kate will ever reprise their roles as Ghostbusters which is sad.”

