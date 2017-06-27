The ‘Good Time’ Trailer Looks Like A Bad Time For Robert Pattinson

06.27.17

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart will, for better or worse, always be associated with the Twilight franchise. Better: they probably have enough money that they never need to work again. Worse: Twilight is not great, and they’re not great in it. But over the past few years, Pattinson and Stewart have turned into two of the finest working young actors today. Stewart was magnificent in Clouds of Sils Maria aand deserves an Oscar nomination for Personal Shopper, while Pattinson gives an endearingly tender performance in The Lost City of Z and he’s getting the best reviews of his career for Good Time.

Following a bank robbery gone wrong, Constantine (Pattinson) desperately tries to get his brother (Ben Safdie, who co-directed the movie) out of jail. “Over the course of one night,” the official synopsis reads, “Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.” The crime-thriller also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Barkhad Abdi.

Good Time received a six-minute standing ovation after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received overwhelmingly positive reviews. The Hollywood Reporter gushed, “The is a richly textured genre piece that packs a visceral charge in its restless widescreen visuals and adrenalizing music,” while New York added, “Ignore the deceptively convivial title: This is the kind of thrill that sticks.” Find out for yourself on August 11.

