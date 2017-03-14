Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

Come A Little Bit Closer For A ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ TV Spot

#Marvel
Entertainment Editor
03.14.17

Marvel has released a new TV spot for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. You’re welcome. The spot features a scene where Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax (Dave Bautista) react to Nebula (Karen Gillan) being a little confused about their job titles. Gamora replies, “Why would we be the ‘Gardens Of The Galaxy’?” In addition, this TV spot also taught us Drax — whose fecal droppings are of legendary size, we’ve heard — doesn’t like their odds, so he’s getting new ones.

A new clip also premiered at the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards over the weekend. The earlier video was pulled for some reason, but it’s back now for all your “raccoons threatening to fill your bed with human waste” needs. Those are very specific needs.

