03.24.17

On Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger surprised Star Wars fans when he revealed that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Han Solo spinoff movie — starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and the Mother of Gundarks, Emilia Clarke — will show how everyone’s favorite scruffy-looking smuggler “got his name.” There’s an offhand reference to “Han Solo” being an alias in Return of the Jedi: The Storybook, but otherwise, no one in the Star Wars films has questioned the ridiculousness of a human being named Han Solo (probably because they have equally goofy names, like Luke Skywalker and Jek Tono Porkins).

Iger also said the movie picks up with “Han Solo when he was 18 years old and takes him through when he was 24,” and will show “a few [significant] things that happened… in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee.” But it’s Han Solo pulling an Armin Tamzarian that has caused the greatest disturbance in the Force. Star Wars nerds are already laying out their best theories (“If Han Solo isn’t ‘Han Solo,’ I bet he didn’t make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, either; it was actually 14 parsecs”), while everyone else is guessing what Han’s real name might be.

