03.23.17

LUCASFILM

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who joined the cast of the much-anticipated Han Solo movie, told the Radio Times that she’s having a tough time keeping secrets about the film. “Yeah, it’s really hard,” she confessed. “Especially after a day of it and I just come home and go ‘argh!’ I can’t even do anything!” Lucky for Waller-Bridge, it’s her boss — and the boss for everyone in the Star Wars and Marvel universes — who’s dropping secrets today.

During a talk at USC on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the still-untitled spinoff movie will follow the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder from age 18 to 24 (the actor playing Han, Alden Ehrenreich, is 27). Han will also “meet Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo),” according to the Hollywood Reporter, and “will be seen finding his ship, the Millennium Falcon.”

There’s also this interesting tidbit:

