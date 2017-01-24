Universal

February is just around the corner, which means that HBO Now is about to get a ton of new content to sweep you through the last bits of winter and into spring. John Oliver will finally be returning with Last Week Tonight, providing hilarious and incisive commentary on our turbulent political climate, Lena Dunham’s Girls will premiere for its final season, and comedian Pete Holmes’ new show, Crashing, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to start out as a stand up comic. The original content continues with the premiere of the star-studded Big Little Lies and the finale of The Young Pope. Subscribers will also get access to new film releases like A Bigger Splash, Central Intelligence, The Legend Of Tarzan, and Crimson Peak. Classic films like Broadcast News, The Breakfast Club, Raging Bull, and Home Alone will also be available, so it’s definitely time to plan your next movie night.

Big Little Lies (2/19)

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Nichole Kidman bring the A-list power to HBO with Big Little Lies, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Liane Moriarity. A group of affluent mom’s live seemingly perfect lives, but it soon becomes clear that darkness lurks beneath the perfectly manicured surfaces. Their community is rocked by a shocking murder, and their bonds are tested by the fallout. With this kind of talent behind the production, Big Little Lies is sure to be Must See TV.

Crashing (2/19)





Comedian Pete Holmes returns to television with his new sitcom, Crashing, which tells a semi-autobiographical tale of how he started out as a comic following the infidelity of his then wife. The combination of Holmes and producer/director Judd Apatow will definitely lead to hilarity and insight, and fans of Holmes’ stand up and podcasting work will have yet another medium to enjoy the amiable talent. Crashing may not have the drama of shows like Big Little Lies or The Young Pope, but it could be just the show to get us through the tail end of winter.

Crimson Peak (2/5)





Whenever Guillermo Del Toro makes a new film, its best to just sit back and soak it in. While Crimson Peak had a bit of marketing trouble when it was first released, this macabre ghost story is well-worth watching. With its sumptuous visuals, scenery-chewing performances, and the trademark Del Toro spookiness, this love letter to classic gothic stories will delight both horror fans and romantics alike. Plus, everyone should be able to see Jessica Chastain at her most unhinged. She is without a doubt a force to be reckoned with.