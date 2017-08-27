Weekend Box Office: Three New Entries Add To Miserable B.O. Woes

LIONSGATE

The second-to-last weekend was a miserable one at the box office, accumulating only $64 million overall. It’d be easy to blame Hurricane Harvey’s arrival in Texas, or even the Mayweather-McGregor boxing match on Saturday night (which will earn from PPV 10 times the entire weekend box office), but the real culprit this weekend was the lack of interesting or buzzworthy films, which is not always typical for late August releases (one of the best horror movies in recent memory, Don’t Breathe, opened with $26 million on this weekend last year).

There were several new releases this weekend, but none managed to topple last weekend’s number one film, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which dropped over 50 percent from a middling opening weekend to score around $10 million. On this dud of a weekend, that’s all it took to take the top spot. In fact, it’s the lowest grossing number one film of 2017, so far (at least until next weekend). It’s good news for Ryan Reynolds/Sam Jackson starrer, however, because it’s now pushed its way to a $40 million total, which is $10 million more than its $30 million production budget.

Number two, Annabelle: Creation, was also another holdover. It earned $7.3 million to bring its three week total to $78 million. It’s now within striking distance of the original Annabelle’s box office run of $84 million, and on a $15 million budget, this one crossed into the black after its first weekend. Everything else — including the $100 million its put up at the worldwide box office — is gravy for New Line.