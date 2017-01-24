If The Posters For This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies Were Honest

#Oscars 2017
Author Profile Picture
Entertainment Editor
01.24.17

La La Land poster made by College Humor.

This year’s Oscar nominations are in, so we continue our tradition of collecting the best “honest movie posters” from various sources. Unfortunately, Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t get “accosted” by a bear in any movies this year (we were hoping that would become a thing), but there were still other jokes to be had, like being thankful the married couple in Loving had the last name “Loving” instead of, say, “Boning,” or getting mad about Deadpool‘s snub.

Here are our favorite honest posters for the films which garnered at least one nomination in any category this year (full nominees list here). All of these pictures come courtesy of The Shiznit, Imgur, and College Humor here and here. Click on any of those links to see a lot more honest posters than the highlights we’ve gathered here.

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSHONEST MOVIE POSTERSOSCARSOscars 2017PARODYPhotoshops
Author Profile Picture
When not writing for Uproxx, Caleb likes to volunteer at the legless cat shelter and photoshop the Babadook into all of his family photos. He once resolved the question “To be or not to be?” through the clever use of General Semantics. Your mom thinks you could be more like him if you only applied yourself.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP