If The Posters For This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies Were Honest

La La Land poster made by College Humor.

This year’s Oscar nominations are in, so we continue our tradition of collecting the best “honest movie posters” from various sources. Unfortunately, Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t get “accosted” by a bear in any movies this year (we were hoping that would become a thing), but there were still other jokes to be had, like being thankful the married couple in Loving had the last name “Loving” instead of, say, “Boning,” or getting mad about Deadpool‘s snub.

Here are our favorite honest posters for the films which garnered at least one nomination in any category this year (full nominees list here). All of these pictures come courtesy of The Shiznit, Imgur, and College Humor here and here. Click on any of those links to see a lot more honest posters than the highlights we’ve gathered here.