The trailer for I Am Heath Ledger has hit online and the consensus seems to be that the heartbreak is strong with this one. While there’s little doubt about what led to Ledger’s demise and his family’s feelings about it, the trailer does highlight just the type of actor we lost almost ten years ago.

The documentary comes from Spike and is the latest to examine a figure we’ve lost too soon. They’ve covered the life of JFK Jr. and Chris Farley in past years, with the latter being hard to watch at times. Each is highlighted by interviews with those closest to the subject and this one seems no different, featuring fellow Aussie actor Ben Mendelsohn, director Ang Lee, and his sister Kate.