The Story Of Heath Ledger's Transformation Into The Joker

The Trailer For ‘I Am Heath Ledger’ Is A Tragic Look Back At What Might Have Been

#Documentaries
Managing Editor, Trending
04.05.17

The trailer for I Am Heath Ledger has hit online and the consensus seems to be that the heartbreak is strong with this one. While there’s little doubt about what led to Ledger’s demise and his family’s feelings about it, the trailer does highlight just the type of actor we lost almost ten years ago.

The documentary comes from Spike and is the latest to examine a figure we’ve lost too soon. They’ve covered the life of JFK Jr. and Chris Farley in past years, with the latter being hard to watch at times. Each is highlighted by interviews with those closest to the subject and this one seems no different, featuring fellow Aussie actor Ben Mendelsohn, director Ang Lee, and his sister Kate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Documentaries
TAGSDocumentariesHEATH LEDGERI Am Heath LedgerSpike
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP