Real-Life Clowns Are Really Not Happy With The ‘It’ Movie

The term “hate-watching” is generally associated with television shows that you hate, like Smash, but love to make fun of, like Smash. (I realize the NBC musical has been off the air for years, but it was really fun to mock.) In the case of It, though, it means something slightly different: I’m going to watch and — based on the promising (and record-breaking) trailer — enjoy Andrés Muschietti’s horror movie, but I hate clowns. I’m clearly not the only one.

To be fair, clowns are people, too (I think), and they’re trying to make an honest buck doing what they love: entertaining children. That’s why the Clowns of America International were pissed at American Horror Story, and all of Hollywood, for “sensationalizing the norm” by taking “any situation no matter how good or pure and turn it into a nightmare.” They’re probably not too happy about It, either. Nick Kane, who clowns as “Mr. Nick,” sure isn’t.

The 33-year-old Los Angeles resident — who “noticed a considerable drop in traffic to his Yelp page in the days immediately following the trailer’s release” — told Mel Magazine that Hollywood’s anti-clown agenda is “ruining our business.” He continued, “We just experienced a nice break from the scary clown meme from last October. And just when things are starting to normalize, the It trailer comes and it’s like, here we go again.”