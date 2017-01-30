20th Century Fox

It’s the movie controversy that, unlike Leonardo DiCaprio, refuses to die: Was there enough room for Jack on Rose’s raft at the end of Titanic? Kate Winslet says yes. So do the MythBusters guys, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, although they discovered the door wouldn’t have been able to float with two people on it. Jack and Rose could have survived, however, if they had tied her lifejacket under the board to give it some buoyancy. I guess they had other things on their minds, like trying to forget the lyrics to “My Heart Will Go On.”

Anyway, director James Cameron — who’s currently working on Avatars 3-47 — was recently asked about #DoorGate, and with all due respect to Savage and Hyneman, he thinks they’re full of sh*t. “Look, it’s very, very simple,” he told the Daily Beast, “you read page 147 of the script and it says, ‘Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.’ It’s that simple. You can do all the post-analysis you want.” Like that MythBusters episode?