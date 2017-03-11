Marvel

Director James Gunn is warning you now so you don’t have to sob on Twitter later. There will be something waiting for you after the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 credits and you’ll only have yourself to blame if you need to rush out midway through to argue with a cashier over Milk Dud value.

The confirmation of a Marvel post-credit attraction came from Gunn today while answering questions on Twitter. From the sounds of things, it seems like quite a big deal.

All I’ll say is, unless you have to rush out because your mother is dying, stay through the entire end credits. https://t.co/c58nzDeCnp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 11, 2017

This isn’t exactly stunning news. Marvel’s fond of their little teases at the end of their movies as they should be, dagnabbit. Gunn only offering up dying mom exemptions should ramp up even more speculation online on what this bonus goodness could be. We’d say it’s hard to imagine fans being disappointed (even if it’s for an elaborate gag), but that’s never guaranteed with any diehard fanbase.

What do you imagine the post-credits sequence will feature? A key Avengers: Infinity War plot point? Marvel’s new Spider-Man hanging upside down like Sum 41? Thor eating a brick of cheese? Prepare your guess power rankings accordingly.