Weekend Box Office: ‘Jigsaw’ Underwhelms, Clooney Falters

Lionsgate

The string of box office disappointments since the opening of IT continues this weekend. In fact, since the early September opening of IT only one film has really bested expectations at the box office (Happy Death Day), while most of the big openings have come in soft (Blade Runner 2049, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The LEGO Ninjago Movie) or worse (Flatliners, Geostorm, mother!). With the exception of IT, it’s been a weak stretch at the box office dating back, really, to July and Dunkirk and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

This weekend proved to be no exception, as the Saw franchise returned for the first time in 7 years with Jigsaw and flamed out with $16 million, down $6 million from Saw 3D, the movie that did so poorly that Twisted Pictures put the kibosh on franchise. Halloween weekend is generally a tough weekend to crack because moviegoers are more focused on their Halloween celebrations, but even still, this is a disappointing opening for a franchise hoping to jumpstart itself. Reviews didn’t help (42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is about right), although the film was well liked by audiences (a B Cinemascore, which is pretty good for a Saw film). The Saw movies, however, are made relatively cheaply ($10 million), so even after marketing costs, Jigsaw should be able to find its way back to break even (these movies actually do pretty well overseas, too).

Holdovers took slots two through five this weekend. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween grabbed second place with a decent $9.3 million in its second weekend. The Tyler Perry pic has now earned $35 million after 10 days. Geostorm took the three slot, falling 60 percent and fetching $5.4 million ($23 million after two weekends). The $120 million Gerard Butler pic isn’t going to come anywhere near profitable, even with overseas earnings. Fourth place went to Happy Death Day , which grabbed $4.7 million Halloween dollars as it approaches the $50 million mark (again, this movie was made for $5 million). Blade Runner 2049 inches over $80 million domestic with another $4 million this weekend; the $150 million movie has crossed $200 million overseas now. Not great, but not a huge disappointment.