J.K. Rowling Is Sharing A Touching Message Of Hope This Christmas

12.25.16

The holidays magnify the highs and lows in our lives. Maybe it’s a sentimentality ingrained into us from years of perfect families and reversals of fortune on the television screen, but we expect things to work out in the end. When you’re in the eye of the storm, however, it seems like it’s never going to get better. The smiling families in ugly sweaters overwhelming your Facebook feed can be tough to swallow when you’re all alone. Thankfully, life is full of little clichés, and no matter your plight, J.K. Rowling, who was at one time a single mother on government assistance before she was the author of a little property called Harry Potter, knows lives can change.

J.K. Rowling addressed the world on Twitter Christmas Day from the perspective of a woman who was barely able to survive to a superstar who left the Forbes Billionaire list because she donated $160 million to charity. It’s an inspiring reminder that unbelievable things happen to normal people. Of course, Rowling put years of hard work into creating something that has given millions of people joy, but in the lowest of lows, what if she stopped?

