Now would be a really good time for a new John Waters movie. This isn’t the first time I’ve had this thought. In fact, I’ve thought it a lot in the years since 2004, when Waters released A Dirty Shame, to date his final film as a writer and director. That’s 13 years, the longest gap in Waters’ career since he released his first feature, Mondo Trasho in 1969. He previously went seven years between Polyester in 1981 and Hairspray in 1988. The latter film became a mainstream breakthrough that proved the midnight movie auteur who’d once shocked audiences with everything from lobster rape to the infamous final scene of 1972’s Pink Flamingos — I won’t describe it in case anyone who doesn’t know it is reading this over the breakfast — could make something nice for the multiplexes without losing his identity. So it’s possible he’s using the time to reinvent himself once again. But apparently this isn’t likely.

This week saw the Blu-ray and DVD release of Waters’ second feature, 1970’s Multiple Maniacs, which enjoyed a short theatrical run this past summer via the prestigious Criterion Collection by way of the venerable distributor Janus Films, for decades a premier conduit of international and art films to America. “Janus Films was the first ever that showed Bergman to me when I was in high school,” Waters notes on the disc’s commentary track. “I’m incredibly honored that they picked to distribute this movie and release it. But at the same time is it ironic or is it a natural ending to my career in the kind of way? That it’s what I started with and what I’m ending with.” Uh oh.

On the one hand, it’s hard to hold it against Waters if he did choose to retire from filmmaking. He’s had a great run as a writer and director, one that took him from working with a handful of likeminded friends in the backyards of Baltimore to one that saw him working with major movie stars (often in some of the same Baltimore neighborhoods). He’s also on the record as growing frustrated with the movie business. In 2008, he came this close to making the Christmas-themed comedy Fruitcake with Johnny Knoxville and Parker Posey only to watch the company behind the film collapse.

And it’s not like he’s not busy elsewhere. No doubt tending to the legacy of Hairspray’s adaptation into a hit musical keeps him occupied. He writes books, including Carsick, which chronicles his adventures hitchhiking across America and the new gift book Make Trouble. And he’s become a celebrity himself, cameoing in movies and just generally being in demand as John Waters. Why work hard planning a movie that’s never going to happen if all that time couldn’t be better spent just being John Waters?

On the other hand, doesn’t it feel like the right time for a John Waters comeback?