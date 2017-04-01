Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

THIS AIN’T YOUR DADDY’S KING ARTHUR! It may be your mom or dad’s horny King Arthur fantasy, though. Arthurian legend really could have used more ab-related leering.

The final trailer for Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword has been unsheathed in all its slow-mo heavy origin story glory. Charlie Hunnam wields Excalibur and does that shirtless punchy guy thing in this latest peek of what’s to come and there’s loads of Jude Law being a jerk-ass tyrant (classic Vortigern, amirite?) with all the sneering trimmings. The trailer also puts the film’s effects on full display with giant dragons and other quite large creatures sharing the screen with shouty dialogue.

“The challenge really is finding a tone that a contemporary audience can relate to and that you believe works,” said Ritchie in a January interview with Entertainment Weekly about the film. “That’s it. There is no other challenge. There’s your story. You like the story. We’re in with the story. Now it’s a tonality that needs to be consistent. It’s finding the voice of the genre and the tone of the genre. That’s the only challenging aspect of making a film. I’m not bothered by all of the other stuff.”

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is scheduled to arrive in theaters (possibly one near you) on May 12, 2017.