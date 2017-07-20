Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Has Death Lassos And Whiskey Drones In A New R-Rated Trailer

#Channing Tatum #Trailers
07.20.17 34 mins ago

2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service finally let Matthew Vaughn achieve what was so clearly his one goal as a director: Make a Bond movie, preferably the best one ever. Not only that, it managed to affectionately satirize them while mixing their ’60s excess with modern effects and style. So, what’s next, in Kingsman: The Golden Circle? Whiskey drones, lassos that slice dudes in half, and C-Tates, that’s what.

In the wake of the last film, Eggsy (Taron Edgerton) has become a full-on private secret agent. But, when a new threat (Julianne Moore) emerges and blows up pretty much the entire Kingsman organization, Eggsy and the few remaining Kingsmen have to turn to their American cousins, who use a distilling conglomerate as a front for Agents Tequila (Tatum), Whiskey (Pedro Pascal), and Champagne (Jeff Bridges), among others, to protect America from threats with Winchesters, revolvers, and this:

Fox

Since almost everybody from the original movie is back, and this time around the cast is packed with even more stars, including Halle Berry and, if the IMDb is to be believed, Elton John, it should be fun to see how it can top the original. We’ll find out on September 22nd, when it arrives in the US.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Channing Tatum#Trailers
TAGSCHANNING TATUMKingsman: The Golden CircleTRAILERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP