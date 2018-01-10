It had been reported back in November that Mark Wahlberg would pull in close to the $2 million for reshoots on Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World. Much was made about the production when Scott decided to reshoot following the sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, replacing the actor with Christopher Plummer. According to The Washington Post, most of the cast decided to join the reshoots for lower or no salary. Mark Wahlberg was the only one who negotiated on a larger sum:
As the cast was called in for the reshoots — including Michelle Williams as the kidnapped boy’s mother — the performers agreed to be paid more modestly for their work, in what the person said was a figure in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or less for Williams, Plummer and other actors. But Wahlberg insisted on and received, a much higher sum for the 10 days of shooting.
Imperative is financing the reshoots and new postproduction work, which combined with new marketing materials will cost as much as $10 million
The price tag for Wahlberg would end up at $1.5 million, while Michelle Williams would end up receiving 1% of her co-star’s salary thanks to an $80 per diem that ended up at $1,000 for what was reportedly 10 days of work. This runs contrary to Scott’s comments to USA Today back in December:
RIDLEY SCOTT: “The whole reshoot was — in normal terms
was expensive but not as expensive as you think. Because all of them,
everyone did it for nothing.”
USA TODAY: “Really?”
SCOTT: “No, I wouldn’t get paid, I refused to get paid.”
USA TODAY: “You didn’t pay the actors more to do it?”
SCOTT: “No, they all came in free. Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no. I wouldn’t do that to — ”
USA TODAY: “The crew, of course, did get paid?”
SCOTT: “Of course. “
Connecting Mark Wahlberg’s pay negotiations to the #MeToo movement is some Strech Armstrong level reaching.
I personally dont like him and think hes overrated, but it doesnt look bad at all. The headline frames it as another blatant case of gender wage disparity. Hes one of the most bankable stars on Earth. While shes an great actress very few people will be able to name 3 movies Willaims has been in. Theres no sexism involved at all, just an actor who knows how to negotiate. Williams and the others did not negotiate, therefore did not get paid. Reshoots were vital and clearly Wahlberg who was integral to the project knew that, he probably also signed a contract with a specific schedule in mind. He did not foresee a reshoot and it might have jeopardized his involvement in another project. Williams on the other hand said shed do it for free. Wheres the issue?
You get upset he got paid for essentially overtime work, but not the fact that he threw bricks and terrorized Asian people in his youth.