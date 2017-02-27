Matt Damon: Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel is ‘talentless,’ but ‘he’s got an incredible group of writers who work for him.’ https://t.co/Ij4Al8Rb9r pic.twitter.com/uQojEZPQT0 — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

The ongoing “feud” between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel knows no bounds. One of its most recent, and devastating, iterations came when the Jimmy Kimmel Live host lost out to Last Week Tonight‘s John Oliver at the 2016 Emmy Awards — a wonderful scene that saw an apple-eating Damon taunt the loser onstage. Now that Kimmel is in charge of the 2017 Oscars, however, Sunday’s ceremonies are sure to feature yet another addition to the wonderfully ludicrous fight.

Too bad Damon took the first shot. During his brief red carpet interview with ABC’s Michael Strahan, the latter brought up the feud with the Manchester By the Sea producer. “He’s going to try to keep you off stage any way he can,” said the Good Morning America co-host. “Do you have any ways to get around that? Any plans?” Turns out Damon does, as his plan involves making the first move: “He’s talentless himself. Unfortunately, he’s got an incredible group of writers who work for him. So I’m afraid. I think I’m in for it tonight.”

Sure enough, Kimmel tweeted soon after Damon cast the first stone on television: “Dead man walking the red carpet.”

