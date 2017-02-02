Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Matthew McConuahgey sat down with ChannelFi for an interview that aired Sunday in the UK. The star is there to talk about Gold, but it’s another topic that might get the star into some controversy with his pals back in Hollywood. While discussing his character in the film, the interviewer asks McConaughey about our current president and the feelings he inspires in the public. With the president dividing Americans left and right, McConaughey decides to say it is time to give him a break. Mostly because they “they don’t have a choice now”: