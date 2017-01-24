Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

Neill Blomkamp Casts Doubt On His ‘Aliens’ Sequel With Just One Tweet

01.24.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Neill Blomkamp caused quite a stir when his concept for a sequel to Aliens hit the internet. It seemed that Blomkamp’s film would happen for a while alongside Ridley Scott’s return to the franchise. Blomkamp’s film was set to follow Prometheus 2, but then that film changed to Alien: Covenant. This should’ve raised a few alarms.

The film has always stood on shakey ground, even with Sigourney Weaver throwing in her support. Now Blomkamp himself is casting doubt on the film ever seeing the light of day. A fan’s question on Twitter let the Chappie director offer a one word answer on the film’s status:

