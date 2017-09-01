Every Nicolas Cage Movie Ranked By Character Name

Disney / Shout! Factory / Relativity

All this week, Uproxx has been paying tribute to the many facets of Nicolas Cage, from his big-screen triumphs to the legends that have come to surround him and the cult following both have helped create. We bring it to a close with a study of his character names, ranked from the ho-hum to the awesome. Thank you for joining us.

Nicolas Cage has been in close to 100 movies. Some are great, most of them good to average, and some inexplicably awful. Others have ranked Cage’s work before, based on the objective quality of the film or his performance – or even (gasp!) sometimes a mix of those two measurable qualifiers. But sometimes the writing, directing, or Cage’s acting in a movie isn’t the best part of watching it.

Sometimes, the best part of a given Cage movie is the name of his character – whether he’s playing the lead, a supporting character, or just making a cameo. What follows is a comprehensive ranking of every Nicolas Cage movie based on his character’s name and only his character’s name.

This ranking encompasses all of Cage’s movies, excluding only the movies in which he plays or cameos as himself and any TV movies. While there is no hard and fast points system for this ranking, the general policy here is that the crazier the name the higher it’s ranked and the more ordinary a name the lower it’s ranked. Some monikers have been docked even further in the list based on their quality in relation to the movie at hand. For example, if Cage plays a magician in Las Vegas who can see the immediate future (still cannot believe this really happened) and his name is “Cris” rather than, say, Cock-a-doodle Ray, that’s lower on the list than a fairly normal name that fits better with the movie’s style and storyline.