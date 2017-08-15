Anya Taylor-Joy Reteams With ‘The Witch’ Director For His ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Last year, we reported that The Witch‘s Robert Eggers is directing a remake of Nosferatu, F. W. Murnau’s 1922 vampire classic. “It feels ugly and blasphemous and egomaniacal and disgusting for a filmmaker in my place to do Nosferatu next,” he said. “I was really planning on waiting a while, but that’s how fate shook out.” Fate has also aligned him with his Witch star. No, not Black Phillip (goats and vampires don’t get along), but Anya Taylor-Joy, who, according to Variety, “is in negotiations” to the star in the movie.

Eggers is writing and directing [Nosferatu]. The 1922 silent movie followed the vampire Count Orlok of Transylvania, who wants to buy a house in Germany and becomes enamored of the real-estate agent’s wife. It was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and Werner Herzog directed a 1979 remake. (Via)

Between The Witch (or The VVitch: A New-England Folktale, if we’re being technical) and Split, Taylor-Joy is becoming the queen of the scream queens, and considering her magnificently reserved performance in the former film, she’s a natural fit for the slow-burn Nosferatu. If Taylor-Joy is playing the vampire (the Variety report doesn’t outright say), then she’s only one werewolf away from Horror Movie Tic-Tac-Toe.

