Damien Chazelle’s La La Land tied the record for the most nominations in history at 14, but was coming up somewhat short ahead of the final categories, winning only Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song and Best Actress (grats, Emma Stone). But, despite the relatively light amount of wins, Damien Chazelle’s instant classic delivered for the 32-year-old director when he earned the Best Director Oscar, making him the youngest director in history to win the award.

And he was up against some heavyweights:

Barry Jenkins — Moonlight

Denis Villeneuve — Arrival