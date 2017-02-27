‘La La Land’s’ Damien Chazelle Became The Youngest In History To Win The Best Director Award

#Oscars 2017
02.26.17 34 mins ago

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land tied the record for the most nominations in history at 14, but was coming up somewhat short ahead of the final categories, winning only Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song and Best Actress (grats, Emma Stone). But, despite the relatively light amount of wins, Damien Chazelle’s instant classic delivered for the 32-year-old director when he earned the Best Director Oscar, making him the youngest director in history to win the award.

And he was up against some heavyweights:

Barry Jenkins — Moonlight

Denis Villeneuve — Arrival

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSOscars 2017the oscar chase

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP