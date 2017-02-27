E!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a reliably bubbly, happy, and nice person on seemingly any red carpet. Not matter if he is nominated (as has been the case nearly constantly lately) or just there to enjoy the show, Miranda always brings another level of joy to the proceedings and is one of the few people who can say they are “just happy to be there” without it seeming like just an empty platitude.

On Sunday night before the Oscars, he once again was overjoyed to be on the red carpet at all and was seemingly having a great time at the big show. During his interview with Ryan Seacrest, which was filled with earnest excitement from the start, Miranda and his mom (who he brought along as his date) Lin got a bit of a surprise from his Hamilton family.

The video message consisted of four current cast members singing a mash-up of Moana hit songs “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome” with the line “how lucky we are to be alive right now” from Hamilton‘s “The Schuyler Sisters.” In response to the fun video, he said “I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started.”

He also revealed some fun facts about his wardrobe, such as that he got his suit at the same place in Yonkers he once procured his tux for prom in 1998.

Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda: “I got my tux at San Marko in Yonkers, New York, where I got my prom tux in 1998.” — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) February 26, 2017

That may just be the most adorable Lin-Manuel Miranda fact ever. It makes sense though, as he’s always shown a willingness to stay connected to his New York roots and his humble beginnings, no matter what.

To top things off, he made sure to give a shoutout to the ACLU. He and his mom both wore blue ribbons (which are popping up on many stars tonight) while they walked the carpet.

"I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals." –@lin_manuel #Oscars #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/pypW1erdQU — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

Lin is nominated for Best Original Song, so be sure to tune in on ABC at 8:30pm and see if he takes home the gold.