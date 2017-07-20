Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Wants You For Jaeger Duty In Its First Teaser

#Pacific Rim 2 #Trailers
07.20.17 1 hour ago

Pacific Rim was that rare movie that took a well-worn concept, in this case the giant monsters and impractical giant robots of Japanese tokusatsu movies and TV shows, and turned them into something fresh. The franchise narrowly pulled off getting a sequel, and now we’ve got an intriguing first look at how it’s coming together.

The theme of global unity is ongoing in this first teaser, which shows off a bunch of Jaegers, including, surprisingly, Gipsy Danger, the Jaeger that blew up the alternate reality sending monsters into our world at the end of the first movie. Danger has a new pilot, John Boyega, but the Jaegers are just as gleefully impractical as ever, what with the swords and the general giant robot tactics.

What’s attention-getting, though, is the implication that the Jaeger corps is in need of new pilots. There are also intriguing bits throughout the trailer, like a line of dialogue stating that “We didn’t wait for heroes to fall from the sky.” Is there some competition for the Jaeger corps in the giant-monster punching department? Or, perhaps, is there a new threat the Jaegers need to face in addition to giant monsters from an alternate reality? We’ll find out this February.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pacific Rim 2#Trailers
TAGSJOHN BOYEGAPACIFIC RIM 2Pacific Rim: UprisingteasersTRAILERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 hours ago
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP