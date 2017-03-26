Jack Sparrow Runs From Ghosts And Flips Out At Monkeys In the Latest ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 5’ Trailer

03.25.17 1 hour ago

The fourth Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer has dropped, now entertainment writers everywhere are struggling to come up with decent headlines thanks to the vast ocean of characters the title Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has in it. Thankfully, his Memorial Day’s sure-to-be blockbuster is looking like a bunch of fun and that makes it all worthwhile. But, that’s what Javier Bardem brings to any project he works on — pure fun.

You have to admit Bardem looks equal parts terrified and totally overjoyed that he gets to skip along the ocean as he rushes poor ‘ol Jack Sparrow:

Disney

