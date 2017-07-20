Did You Catch These Easter Eggs In 'The Last Jedi' Trailer?

07.20.17

It was love at first sight.

I’m, of course, talking about when the world was introduced to BB-8 in The Force Awakens. That orange soccer ball rolled off the big screen… and into our hearts. Star Wars fans felt nearly that same rush when they saw some kind of guinea pig/Furby alien in the behind-the-scenes reel for The Last Jedi. What the heck is that adorable lil’ bugger? It’s called a porg, and I want one now.

According to Lucasfilm Story Group’s Pablo Hidalgo (he and his team are in charge of what is and isn’t canon), porgs are “native to Ahch-To, and can be found dwelling along the cliffs of the island where Luke and Rey are. In many ways, they’re the Star Wars version of puffins. They build nests. They can fly. Their babies are called porglets.” Ahch-To is Luke’s planet of depression, which makes no sense — if I was surrounded by porgs, I’d always be happy.

Also, PORGLETS.

“Ever since that roadside scavenger let out that belch outside Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi,” Hidalgo continued, “the idea that there’s an entire animal kingdom living amid the drama and adventure of the Star Wars saga is a compelling one. Besides, porgs are cute. You fall into those deep, soulful eyes. I think a lot of people are going to want a porg as a pet.”

It’s true. But hopefully unlike my Tamagotchi, the last digital alien I wanted as a pet, porgs don’t poop themselves to death.

