The Latest Trailer For ‘Power Rangers’ Injects Some Much Needed Color

Trending Writer
02.18.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Let’s be frank. The none-more-gritty presentation of the Power Rangers reboot has caught some of us moldy old folks (read: ages 30 and up) a bit by surprise. Refitting an established property with a darker tone in nothing new (howdy Michael Bay’s bank account), but it is a bit jarring for those of us that think of these Angel Grove do-gooders as a silly, campy, colorful nostalgia trough. Granted, this is a personal hang-up and not the case for a new generation of juice bar enthusiasts, but the tone change can feel strange. Is Zack Snyder going to take a crack at Big Bad Beetleborgs next? Good news for us old cowards. The freshly unveiled “all-star” trailer is a much more colorful experience.

The teenagers with (a largely polite) attitude crack jokes, interact with Bryan Cranston’s Zordon and have Rita Repulsa laying waste to what they hold dear. Elizabeth Banks doesn’t get too much shine in this minute-long peek, but consider this bonus confirmation that she won’t be half-assing her brand of evil. Come for the explosions, stay for Alpha 5 shouting something other than “Ai yi yi.”

As is customary with these things, we have the trailer available in full above. It’s between you, your god and your local film society if you think it looks better than the adult entertainment version.

TAGSELIZABETH BANKSPOWER RANGERSRita RepulsaSaban
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP