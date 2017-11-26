Ron Howard Wrote A Touching Tribute To His Father, Rance Howard, After His Passing At 89

11.26.17

Rance Howard, the father of Ron and Clint Howard, has passed away at the age of 89. The news was broken by Ron Howard in a touching Twitter post about his father, a longtime actor and collaborator with his sons in Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Cocoon, and several other films. He’s also appeared in countless other television and film roles, memorably appearing on Seinfeld as an angry farmer who chases Newman away from his daughter with a shotgun and on classic sci-fi series Babylon 5.

Howard’s words, while brief, sparked an outpouring of sympathy and tributes to the director’s father from a number of notable actors and directors who shared the screen with him. This includes Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski and director Joe Dante.

Bryce Dallas Howard followed her father’s example and shared a poem that her grandfather could “recite from the heart,” giving some of the family’s possible perspective on their loss:

